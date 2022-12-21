Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English Carabao Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on DAZN in Canada.
This will only be their seventh EFL Cup meeting. Liverpool have celebrated a win on three occasions so far. On the other hand, Manchester City have emerged victorious only once in head-to-head clashes to this day, and two cup games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on February 28, 2016, when the Citizens lifted the 2015/2016 trophy after winning on penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN, ESPN Cono Sur
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: ESPN+