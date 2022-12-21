Manchester City and Liverpool will clash off on Thursday at Etihad Stadium in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Carabao Cup in your country

This will only be their seventh EFL Cup meeting. Liverpool have celebrated a win on three occasions so far. On the other hand, Manchester City have emerged victorious only once in head-to-head clashes to this day, and two cup games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on February 28, 2016, when the Citizens lifted the 2015/2016 trophy after winning on penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Cono Sur, ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN, ESPN Cono Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: ESPN+