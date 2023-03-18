Manchester United and Fulham will clash off on Sunday at Old Trafford in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 FA Cup in your country

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Manchester United and Fulham will face off at Old Trafford in Manchester for a spot in the FA Cup Semifinals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English FA Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

They are meeting for the tenth time in the FA Cup. Manchester United fans have witnessed a triumph on seven separate occasions. Fulham have not won any head-to-head matchups against these opponents, and the remaining games have finished in a tie.

The last time they met in a FA Cup game was on January 26, 2013, when the Red Devils advanced to the Fourth Round with a 4-1 victory. Because this will be their first meeting since then, and the outcome will decide which team advances to the Semi-Finals, it promises to be an even more thrilling duel.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus

Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, Canal 9 Denmark, discovery+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, ITVX

United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC