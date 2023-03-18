On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Manchester United and Fulham will face off at Old Trafford in Manchester for a spot in the FA Cup Semifinals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English FA Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
They are meeting for the tenth time in the FA Cup. Manchester United fans have witnessed a triumph on seven separate occasions. Fulham have not won any head-to-head matchups against these opponents, and the remaining games have finished in a tie.
The last time they met in a FA Cup game was on January 26, 2013, when the Red Devils advanced to the Fourth Round with a 4-1 victory. Because this will be their first meeting since then, and the outcome will decide which team advances to the Semi-Finals, it promises to be an even more thrilling duel.
Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus
Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, Canal 9 Denmark, discovery+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, ITVX
United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC