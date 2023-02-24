Mazatlan take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game for free in the US.

Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan. The home team wants to get out of the bottom of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Mazatlan are in the last spot of the 2023 Clausura with a losing record of 0-1-6, but the good news is that the most recent game was a draw for them against Queretaro 1-1.

Pumas UNAM are desperate to end their losing streak of three consecutive weeks against Tigres UANL, Necaxa and Chivas.

When will Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Friday, February 24 at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan. Both teams are desperate to win this game, they need a win to put past their recent poor results.

Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan on Friday, February 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.