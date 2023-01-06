Monza will host Inter at Brianteo on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their first Serie A and eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; Monza have celebrated a victory once times to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2020, when the Nerazzurri celebrated a plain 1-0 win in a Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Monza vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Monza vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: ONE2
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+