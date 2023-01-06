Monza and Inter will clash off on Saturday at Brianteo in the 17th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Monza vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Monza will host Inter at Brianteo on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their first Serie A and eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Inter have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; Monza have celebrated a victory once times to this day, and one match ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2020, when the Nerazzurri celebrated a plain 1-0 win in a Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Monza vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Monza vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Israel: ONE2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+