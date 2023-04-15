Napoli and Hellas Verona meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. The visitors want to win to get out of the relegation zone. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Napoli are leading the Serie A standings with 74 points, that puts them in a safe position to win the italian league since their margin with the second spot is 16 points.
Hellas Verona have a record of 5-7-17 in the 18th spot of the standings, they won a recent game against Sassulo 2-1 at home ending a losing streak of two straight losses.
Napoli vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Napoli and Hellas Verona play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 15 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM April 16
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 16
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 16
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 16
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 16
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM April 16
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Napoli vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+ , NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN , DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: Star+ , ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+