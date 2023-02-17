Newcastle will receive Liverpool for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Newcastle will play against Liverpool this Saturday, February 18 at the St James Park in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Interesting duel will take place on Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Newcastle are having a really good run, especially considering how close they came to relegation last season. The dream of qualifying for the Champions League seems more and more possible, and of course they will go after it.

Contrary to what happened with Newcastle, Liverpool are far from having a great season as it was for them last. At the moment, they are not even in the qualification zone for the European Cups, so they are looking to get closer. For this they must improve their performance and of course get the 3 points.

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 19)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 19)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 19)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 19)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

