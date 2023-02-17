Newcastle will play against Liverpool this Saturday, February 18 at the St James Park in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Interesting duel will take place on Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Newcastle are having a really good run, especially considering how close they came to relegation last season. The dream of qualifying for the Champions League seems more and more possible, and of course they will go after it.
Contrary to what happened with Newcastle, Liverpool are far from having a great season as it was for them last. At the moment, they are not even in the qualification zone for the European Cups, so they are looking to get closer. For this they must improve their performance and of course get the 3 points.
Newcastle vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (February 19)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 19)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 19)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 19)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 19)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 19)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO