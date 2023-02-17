Manchester City will visit Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Nottingham Forest will play against Manchester City this Saturday, February 18 at the City Ground Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The last week could not have been better for Manchester City, who seemed complicated in the fight for the Premier League and yet in Matchday 23 they won and Arsenal drew, and in the game they had to recover in the week they won 3-1 to the "Gunners", thus allowing the "Citizens" to equal Arteta's team on points.

Likewise, Guardiola's men have one more game and that can be a complication, so they must continue on the path of victory. Their rivals will be Nottingham Forest, who are in the fight not to be relegated. For now, they took 6 points from the last relegated, but of course this could change soon and that's why they need to get points.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 7

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 7, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: astrogo

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

