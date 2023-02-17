Nottingham Forest will play against Manchester City this Saturday, February 18 at the City Ground Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The last week could not have been better for Manchester City, who seemed complicated in the fight for the Premier League and yet in Matchday 23 they won and Arsenal drew, and in the game they had to recover in the week they won 3-1 to the "Gunners", thus allowing the "Citizens" to equal Arteta's team on points.
Likewise, Guardiola's men have one more game and that can be a complication, so they must continue on the path of victory. Their rivals will be Nottingham Forest, who are in the fight not to be relegated. For now, they took 6 points from the last relegated, but of course this could change soon and that's why they need to get points.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
