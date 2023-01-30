For the second leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals, Newcastle will host Southampton. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newcastle vs Southampton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Carabao Cup in your country

Newcastle will receive Southampton for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

The second game of the semifinals of this Carabao Cup will be played and it will finally be known who the first finalists will be. There are some clear favorites to advance, and those are Newcastle, who are having a really good season. Not only are they third in the Premier League, but they also have the chance to reach the final of this Cup.

Newcastle are favorites not only because of the high level they have shown so far, but also because they won 1-0 in the first leg, which leaves Southampton in a difficult position. It will not be easy for the team that currently holds the latter in the standings. But in their favor, they come from eliminating the tough Manchester City.

Newcastle vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle will play against Southampton for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 31 at the St James Park in Newcastle, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 1)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 1)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 1)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 1)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 1)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 1)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Action 24

International: bet365

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

USA: ESPN+

