For the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, PSG will play against Lille this Sunday, February 19 at the Parc des Princes. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch PSG vs Lille online free on FuboTV]
Paris Saint-Germain week has been truly fateful: first it was the elimination of the Coupe de France at the hands of Olympique de Marseille, their arch-rivals; then defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1, and finally defeat at home 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
The Parisians must put this bad streak behind them and focus on a victory that allows them to continue leading. Their rivals will be Lille, a team that has improved a lot compared to a rather bad start to the season. Despite this, they are the least favorites against PSG, especially considering that in their last game, Lionel Messi's team beat them 7-1.
PSG vs Lille: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Belgium: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM
Croatia: 1:00 PM
Denmark: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 2:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
Greece: 1:00 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Morocco: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (February 20)
Nigeria: 1:00 PM
Norway: 1:00 PM
Philippines: 8:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 PM
Singapore: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sweden: 1:00 PM
Switzerland: 1:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
PSG vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, OneSoccer, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Canal+ Foot, Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT