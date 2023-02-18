Paris Saint-Germain will receive Lille for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, PSG will play against Lille this Sunday, February 19 at the Parc des Princes. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain week has been truly fateful: first it was the elimination of the Coupe de France at the hands of Olympique de Marseille, their arch-rivals; then defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1, and finally defeat at home 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Parisians must put this bad streak behind them and focus on a victory that allows them to continue leading. Their rivals will be Lille, a team that has improved a lot compared to a rather bad start to the season. Despite this, they are the least favorites against PSG, especially considering that in their last game, Lionel Messi's team beat them 7-1.

PSG vs Lille: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (February 20)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Philippines: 8:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

PSG vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, OneSoccer, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

France: Canal+ Foot, Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

