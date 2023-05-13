Portimonense take on Benfica today at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Portimonense and Benfica meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão. The home team just wants to stay away from the relegation spots. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Portimonense are in the 13th spot of the standings with 40 points, they are in time to avoid relegation to the second division.

Benfica are in the first spot of the standings with 80 points, they are enjoying a current winning streak of three weeks, the most recent victory was against Braga 1-0.

Portimonense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Portimonense and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga today, May 13 at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 14

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Portimonense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Blue Sport 11, RMC Sport 1, RTPi, DAZN

United Kingdom: RTPi, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol