Portimonense and Benfica meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão. The home team just wants to stay away from the relegation spots. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Portimonense are in the 13th spot of the standings with 40 points, they are in time to avoid relegation to the second division.
Benfica are in the first spot of the standings with 80 points, they are enjoying a current winning streak of three weeks, the most recent victory was against Braga 1-0.
Portimonense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Portimonense and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga today, May 13 at Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portimão.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 14
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Portimonense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Blue Sport 11, RMC Sport 1, RTPi, DAZN
United Kingdom: RTPi, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol