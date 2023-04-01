Porto will receive Portimonense this Sunday, April 2 at the Estadio do Dragao in Oporto, Portugal for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Porto vs Portimonense online free on Fubo]
Benfica are the current leaders of the Primeira Liga and have a 10 points difference over the second, Porto. That's why a loss could allow the leaders to increase their gap, and of course they don't want to allow it. And they have a good chance to get all three points as their opponents are one of the weakest teams in the tournament.
Portimonense, who have barely been able to obtain 26 points in the 25 games they have played, occupy 14th place in the standings, and although for the moment they are far from the last three places (2 relegation places, one playoff for permanence), They must not be overconfident and they must obtain all the points possible so as not to suffer with the red zone.
Porto vs Portimonense: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (April 2)
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (April 2)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Portimonense: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, RTPi
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sports 1
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Sport TV+
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTP