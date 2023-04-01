Porto will play against Portimonense in a game valid for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto will receive Portimonense this Sunday, April 2 at the Estadio do Dragao in Oporto, Portugal for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica are the current leaders of the Primeira Liga and have a 10 points difference over the second, Porto. That's why a loss could allow the leaders to increase their gap, and of course they don't want to allow it. And they have a good chance to get all three points as their opponents are one of the weakest teams in the tournament.

Portimonense, who have barely been able to obtain 26 points in the 25 games they have played, occupy 14th place in the standings, and although for the moment they are far from the last three places (2 relegation places, one playoff for permanence), They must not be overconfident and they must obtain all the points possible so as not to suffer with the red zone.

Porto vs Portimonense: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (April 2)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (April 2)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Portimonense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live, RTPi

Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 1

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Sport TV+

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi, C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, RTP