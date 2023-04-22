Blackmail allegations against his former agency have brought Robert Lewandowski and his former agent to court. This has resulted in the Polish agent going public with his criticism of the player and his spouse, Anna Lewandowska.

Robert Lewandowski, a striker for Barcelona. has been involved in multiple court issues recently, most of which have concerned whether he should serve a suspension for accumulation of cards and the amount of time he would miss. In the meantime, he has been going through a legal procedure with his former agency.

Before 2018, the prolific striker was represented by agent Cezary Kucharski, and now he is handled by Pini Zahavi. According to Rzeczpospolita from Poland and the Catalan newspaper Sport, the Polish agent was attempting to blackmail Lewandowski.

Kucharski is alleged to have demanded payment to keep quiet about potential accounting fraud. But now the Barca ace is suing his former representative in court, as the trial began in February. The 34-year-old forward had also shown a willingness to try settling the dispute out of court via mediation.

What did Lewandowski's former agent say of the player and his wife?

In contrast to Lewandowski, who was willing to sit down and talk with his former agent, Kucharski has decided to take their dispute to the media. "What Lewandowski and his wife [Anna Lewandowska] show in the media is the work of PR specialists", he said in a recent interview for Onet Sports Review.

"It was already noticeable in their behavior, that they deeply believed that they were king and queen, and they treated people almost as subjects or objects, including me. Someone had been telling them that for many years, and then it was picked up in the form of a strategy that had to behave like a ruler, like the king of Poland".

In addition, he made it clear that he is not afraid of the judicial process. "He [Robert Lewandowski] may think that under the influence of [his lawyer Tomasz] Siemiatkowski and the state prosecutor's office, and his deal with them, I will freak out and let him go."