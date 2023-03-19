Sporting Braga and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. The home team just wants to stay among the best four spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Sporting Braga are in the third spot of the standings with a couple of recent victories in what is their second winning streak in the last five games. They have a record of 18-1-5 and 55 points.
Porto have a similar record to Sporting Braga in the last five games, but Porto are the second best team of the season with 57 points, they are 11 points behind the first spot.
Sporting Braga vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Sporting Braga and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Sunday, March 19 at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM March 20
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM March 20
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM March 20
Malaysia: 2:00 AM March 20
Mexico: 12:00 AM March 20
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM March 20
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM March 20
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Sporting Braga vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, RTPi
Germany: RTPi, DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, DAZN, Blue Sport, RTPi, Blue Sport 5
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, RTPi
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi