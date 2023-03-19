Sporting Braga take on Porto at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Sporting Braga and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. The home team just wants to stay among the best four spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Sporting Braga are in the third spot of the standings with a couple of recent victories in what is their second winning streak in the last five games. They have a record of 18-1-5 and 55 points.

Porto have a similar record to Sporting Braga in the last five games, but Porto are the second best team of the season with 57 points, they are 11 points behind the first spot.

Sporting Braga vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Sporting Braga and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Sunday, March 19 at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM March 20

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM March 20

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM March 20

Malaysia: 2:00 AM March 20

Mexico: 12:00 AM March 20

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM March 20

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM March 20

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Sporting Braga vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, RTPi

Germany: RTPi, DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, DAZN, Blue Sport, RTPi, Blue Sport 5

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, RTPi

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi