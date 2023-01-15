Tigres UANL take on Pachuca today at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country today

Tigres UANL and Pachuca meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza. The home team is favorite as they were during the Apertura phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Tigres UANL won the first 2023 game against Santos 3-0 on the road in what was a sample of their top form. During the previous phase, 2022 Apertura, Tigres UANL reached the quarterfinals.

Pachuca are the defending champions of the 2022 Apertura, and they want to win the last phase of Liga MX. Pachuca won the final against Toluca 8-2 (aggregate).

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL and Pachuca play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 today, January 15 at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza.

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: VIX+

Mexico: VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA