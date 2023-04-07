Torino will host AS Roma this Saturday, April 8 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
With their victory against Sampdoria in the previous Matchday, AS Roma reached 50 points which leaves them very close to the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League, positions for which they fight with Inter, Milan and their arch-rivals Lazio, all of them separated by very few points of difference. In order to get it, of course, they will need to keep winning.
And now they have a much tougher game than in Matchday 28 since their rivals will be Torino, a team that with 38 points is in 11th place in the standings. Their performance has been very irregular, but they are still in the fight for qualifying positions for international cups, an objective for which they need points.
Torino vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (April 9)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 9)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:20 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 9)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (April 9)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (April 9)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (April 9)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Torino vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: jio tv
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 215 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+