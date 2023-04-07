AS Roma will visit Torino for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Torino vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Torino will host AS Roma this Saturday, April 8 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Torino vs AS Roma online free in the US on Fubo]

With their victory against Sampdoria in the previous Matchday, AS Roma reached 50 points which leaves them very close to the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League, positions for which they fight with Inter, Milan and their arch-rivals Lazio, all of them separated by very few points of difference. In order to get it, of course, they will need to keep winning.

And now they have a much tougher game than in Matchday 28 since their rivals will be Torino, a team that with 38 points is in 11th place in the standings. Their performance has been very irregular, but they are still in the fight for qualifying positions for international cups, an objective for which they need points.

Torino vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 9)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 9)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:20 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 9)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (April 9)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (April 9)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (April 9)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Torino vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: jio tv

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 215 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

