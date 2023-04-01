Atlas take on Chivas at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atlas and Chivas meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team wants to build a new winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Atlas vs Chivas online free in the US on Fubo]

Atlas won a recent game against Puebla 4-0 on the road, that was the only victory for them in the last five games with two draws and two losses.

Chivas are going through a losing streak of two consecutive games although one of those was during a friendly game. So far they are in the 7th spot of the standings with 21 points.

When will Atlas vs Chivas be played?

Atlas and Chivas play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 1 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team wants to stop the visitors from the first spot, but the 'Flock' are desperate for a victory.

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Atlas and Chivas at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.