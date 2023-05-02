Corinthians take on Independiente del Valle at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Corinthians and Independiente del Valle meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo. The home team wants to build a winning record. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Corinthians won during the first game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores Group Stage against Liverpool 3-0 but recently they lost to Argentions Juniors 0-1 at home.

Independiente del Valle couldn't do anything to avoid a 1-0 defeat in their first game but they won 2-0 against Liverpool.

When will Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle be played?

Corinthians and Independiente del Valle play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, May 2 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo. The home team is one of the big favorites in the tournament.

Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Independiente del Valle in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Corinthians and Independiente del Valle at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo on Tuesday, May 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.