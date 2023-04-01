Pachuca take on Cruz Azul today at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pachuca and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. Visitors want to climb spots to reach the postseason. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Pachuca are in a safe place in the standings, 5th spot with 22 points, but their record in the last five games is negative with three losses and two wins.

Cruz Azul have a 5-2-5 record in the 8th spot of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, in the last five games they have three wins, one loss and a recent 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

When will Pachuca vs Cruz Azul be played?

Pachuca and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament today, April 1 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The visitors are eager for another victory but the home team does not want to lose their safe spot.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Pachuca and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.