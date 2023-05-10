Santos Laguna take on Monterrey at Estadio Universitario de Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Santos Laguna and Monterrey meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón. The home team had to sweat a lot to get to this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Santos Laguna had a heavy game against Pachuca that ended 4-4, that reclassification game ended in penalty kicks where Santos narrowly won.

Monterrey are the big favorites, they won 13 games during the regular season and only lost three, they didn't have to play in the reclassification stage.

When will Santos Laguna vs Monterrey be played?

Santos Laguna and Monterrey play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Wednesday, May 10 at Estadio Universitario de Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón. Visitors are willing to do anything to win.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Santos Laguna and Monterrey at the Estadio Universitario de Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón on Wednesday, May 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.