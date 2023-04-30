Toluca take on Necaxa today at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toluca and Necaxa meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team wants to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Toluca look good in the 4th spot of the standings with 29 points and a recent draw against FC Juarez at home 1-1, but their record in the last five is good with two wins, two draws and one loss.

Necaxa are far from the playoffs, they are in the 17th spot, the most recent game was a loss for them against Atlas 1-3.

When will Toluca vs Necaxa be played?

The visitors are struggling and the home team will reach the playoffs.

Toluca vs Necaxa: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Necaxa in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Toluca and Necaxa at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by ViX.