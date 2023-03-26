Trinidad and Tobago will receive Nicaragua for the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

[Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua online free on Fubo]

It is the most transcendental game that group C of League B will have, since the confrontation between these two rivals will define who are promoted and will thus play the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and who will be left with second place, thus accessing to the Playoffs for this competition.

On one side will be the leaders, Nicaragua, who currently have 13 points, so with a draw it would be enough for them to be the winners of their group. Trinidad and Tobago, with 12 points, they need a victory. But they have the advantage that they will define the group at home.

When will Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua that will take place at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Trinidad and Tobago will be played this Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

