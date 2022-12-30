Wolverhampton will face Manchester United for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Manchester United will visit Wolverhampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

This game can undoubtedly be considered as a duel between opposites. On the one hand there will be the locals, Wolverhampton, who have just won a very important game against Everton, direct rivals in the fight for relegation. But despite the three points, they are in 18th position and are looking to keep getting points to get out of such an uncomfortable position.

On the other side will be Manchester United, who also come from a victory against another team fighting for relegation such as Nottingham Forest. The "Red Devils" were thus 1 point behind Tottenham, the last ones in the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League, so they will seek to surpass them and keep that place.

Wolves vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Wolves will face Manchester United for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, December 31 at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Wolves vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

