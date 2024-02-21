Lionel Messi and Inter Miami all want a happy ending in 2024, that means it’s MLS Cup or bust. Along the way Tata Martino’s side will lose players to various national team tournaments like the Copa America and Summer Olympics.

According to various MLS pundits, Inter Miami may not be Supporter Shield winners or have many individual awards at season’s end, but they do have a team that can get and do damage in the playoffs.

Now Gemini was given Inter Miami’s data for the season and pulled up some interesting results for Lionel Messi and company.

AI predicts Inter Miami’s future

The AI predicted that Inter Miami indeed will get into the MLS Cup playoffs this season, and the program also predicted that Inter Miami will most likely turn their focus on the MLS regular season as their top priority.

Luis Suarez is singled out as the breakthrough player for the club this season and will be one of the team’s main pieces. Gemini did not conclude that the season will end in MLS Cup but did indicate Inter Miami will have a good season as a whole.

The club will be playing for the MLS Cup, Leagues Cup, and Supporters Shield during the year. There is no confirmation if MLS clubs will compete in the US Open Cup.