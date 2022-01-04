Real Madrid will visit Alcoyano this Wednesday, January 5, for this Copa del Rey 2021/2022. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Alcoyano will have a historic match ahead when they host the leader of La Liga, Real Madrid this Wednesday, January 5 at 3:30 PM (ET). Here you can find out all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this round of 32 2021-2022 Copa del Rey game live in the US.

Real Madrid is the absolute leader of La Liga. With 46 points in 20 games played, the “Merengues” are the most serious candidates to be champions, since only Sevilla with 41 points (and one match less) is the only team that is relatively close to the team whose main star is Karim Benzema (Betis, third, has 33 points).

That is why the Madrid team seeks to extend their leadership in Spanish football when they face Alcoyano, who currently plays in the Third Division of Spain and who seeks to surprise a Real Madrid that is certainly much superior. In the previous round they already gave a surprise by beating Levante, who, although they are currently losing the category, play in the First Division.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: El Collao Stadium, city of Alcoy (Alicante), Spain

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are previous matches between these two rivals, although it is easy to suppose why many fans would think not, since the last one occurred more than 61 years ago. In total these two rivals played 11 times and the statistics are quite balanced: 6 wins for Real Madrid, 3 for Alcoyano and 3 draws. This game will be the 12th between them.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Alcoyano vs Real Madrid in the US

This game between Real Madrid who seek not to have surprises and advance to the round against an opponent in principle easy, and Alcoyano that seeks to give the big surprise for this Copa del Rey 2021/2022 and repeat what they did 61 years ago in that last match when they won 2-1, will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN +.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorites with -500 odds, while Alcoyano have +650. A tie would finish in a +1300 payout.

DraftKings Alcoyano +1300 Tie +650 Real Madrid -500

*Odds via DraftKings