The Peruvian side Alianza Lima will play against the Chilean side Colo Colo at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch this match in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Alianza Lima haven't won yet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. They are one of the worst teams in this year's international tournament. They have conceded 5 goals and scored twice in their first 3 games. Los Blanquiazules have a winless home record of 13 matches.This includes 3 draws and 10 losses over the last 10 years.

On the other hand, Colo Colo are in 2nd place of this group. They have recorded 2 wins and 1 loss in their first 3 games in this year's international tournament. The team managed by Gustavo Quinteros won their last Copa Libertadores away game 2-1 over Fortaleza in Brazil. Colo Colo ended a 4-year streak of winless away games in Copa Libertadores. Will they be able to win for a second consecutive time?

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo: Date

Alianza Lima will clash against Colo Colo at Estadio Nacional de Lima on Thrusday, May 5, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Alianza Lima seek their first win in the tournament, while Colo Colo are fighting for the 1st place of this group.

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Alianza Lima and Colo Colo for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.