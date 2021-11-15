Familiar foes meet on Tuesday, November 16, when Argentina host Brazil on Matchday 14 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the head-to-head between the Conmebol rivals.

A rivalry that catches the world's eye whenever they meet, Argentina and Brazil set up one of the mightiest rivalries in international soccer. The South American giants will be head-to-head once again in the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

In a rematch of the 2021 Copa America final, La Albiceleste take on La Canarinha on Tuesday, November 16, on Matchday 14 of the road to Qatar. Needless to say, there's a long background of games between these sides.

As two of the continent's heavyweights, this clash is arguably the most anticipated in South America regardless of the date or competition. Here, take a look at the all-time record between these powerful national teams.

Argentina vs. Brazil: All-time record

An antagonism that was fueled through the years, Argentina and Brazil have met a number of times as two of the most dominating sides in the region. Before their meeting on Nov. 15, 2021, they clashed 108 times.

And the record explains how even things have been between them. Brazil have the edge in the all-time series only by one game, holding 42 victories to Argentina's 41, while they drew on 25 occasions.

Argentina vs. Brazil: Head-to-Head in World Cup Qualifiers

In the World Cup Qualifiers, however, the Brazilians have been more dominant over the Argentinians. Four triumphs of La Verde-amarela are better than La Albicelste's two wins, while they shared the points twice.

Besides, Brazil have never been beaten in their territory in a World Cup Qualifier, and that includes their home games to Argentina (W3 D1). At home, the two-time World Champions did better, claiming two wins out of four matches (D1 L1).

Argentina vs. Brazil: Head-to-Head in Copa America

Brazil may have beaten Argentina most times overall, but La Albiceleste had the upper hand when it came to Copa America clashes. They have even ended an awful, six-game winless streak against La Canarinha when they defeated them in the 2021 final at the Maracana.

This competition has seen them face each other most times due to its long history and different format. Argentina have won 16 times, while Brazil did it on 10 occasions, and they tied in eight matches.

Argentina vs. Brazil: Head-to-Head in World Cups

The South American powers have also met in the most anticipated event four times. Brazil won twice, first in 1974 Germany and later in 1982 Spain. Argentina, meanwhile, picked up one triumph in an unforgettable round of 16-tie in 1990 Italy, and they drew on another occasion in the 1978 Argentina World Cup.

Argentina vs. Brazil: Head-to-Head in Finals

Some of their encounters have also come in tournament deciders. That didn't happen many times, though, as the 2021 Copa America final was just the fifth final between them. Brazil won three times, while Argentina did it twice.

Argentina vs. Brazil: Head-to-Head in International Friendlies

Argentina and Brazil have faced each other several times in international friendlies. El Scratch also dominate this record with 24 triumphs, while La Albiceleste emerged victorious in 21 games, and they drew 13 times.