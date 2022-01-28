Colombia and Peru will clash off at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, today, January 27, 2022, in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Matchday 15 game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).
This will be their 69th overall meeting. Expectedly, Colombia are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 27 occasions so far; Peru have grabbed a triumph 19 times to this day, and a great number of even 22 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent match was played on July 9, 2021, when Los Cafeteros snatched a late 3-2 thriller win in the 2021 Copa America Third place play-off. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time at the CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.
Colombia vs Peru: Time of the game
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET), 3:00 PM (CT), 2:00 PM (MT), 1:00 PM (PT)
Canada: 1:00 PM (PT), 2:00 PM (MT), 3:00 PM (CT), 4:00 PM (ET), 5:00 PM (AT)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
UK: 9:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Colombia vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
United States: Fubo TV (free trial)
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
UK: FreeSports TV UK
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Italy: Mola TV
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+