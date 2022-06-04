Argentina and Estonia clash at El Sadar Stadium in an International Friendly 2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Argentina and Estonia will meet at El Sadar Stadium (Pamplona (Iruñea)) in an International Friendly 2022. This match will take place on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 PM (ET). Here is all the related information about this game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US.

Argentina are in a great moment. The team coached by Lionel Scaloni accumulates 32 consecutive matches without losing and will return to play after being crowned 2022 Finalissima champion by defeating Italy 3-0. La Albiceleste definitely have the Qatar 2022 World Cup in their sights.

On the other hand, Estonia are 110th in the FIFA ranking and failed to qualify for the World Cup. Estonia's coach is the Swiss Thomas Häberli, who after failing to make it out of the UEFA Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, renewed his contract until the end of 2023. Estonia currently compete in Group 2 of League D of the UEFA Nations League and will return to play after beating San Marino 2-0.

Argentina vs Estonia: Match information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: El Sadar Stadium (Pamplona (Iruñea))

Argentina vs Estonia: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Argentina vs Estonia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The match to be played between Argentina and Estonia on Sunday, June 5, at El Sadar Stadium, will be the first ever clash between the two national teams.

Argentina vs Estonia: How to watch or stream live in the US

There is still no information on who will broadcast the game in the United States. However, the International Friendly 2022 to be played between Argentina and Estonia at El Sadar Stadium will be available in Argentina on TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go, and Telecentro Play.

Argentina vs Estonia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. According to BETMGM, Argentina are the favorite to win the match and have odds of -3000, while Estonia have +6600. In addition, the draw would finish in a +1700 payout.

