Athletic Club will come against Barcelona at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 44th La Copa meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Athletic Bilbao have grabbed a triumph 13 times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their last Copa del Rey game was played on April 17, 2021, when the Blaugrana cruised past the Lions with a final result of 4-0 in the 2020/21 Final. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again this year in the competition, this time in the early part of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey campaign.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Storylines

2021-2022 Spanish Super Cup runners-up Athletic Club set up a meeting with the Catalan side in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Mancha in the Round of 32. On the other hand, Xavi Hernandez's players had to beat Linares 2-1 to get to the Copa del Rey last-16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 15, 1902, when the Basque team who surprised Barca with a 2-1 win in the 1901/02 Copa del Rey Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Athletic Club vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 16 game between Athletic Club and Barcelona, to be played on Thursday at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +110 odds to go through to the next stage. Athletic Club, meanwhile, have +230 odds to cause an upset and knock Xavi's side out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Athletic Club +230 Tie +220 Barcelona +110

* Odds via FanDuel