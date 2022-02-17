Atlas will face Pumas UNAM at the Jalisco Stadium for the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Atlas will welcome Pumas UNAM at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, in the sixth round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 6 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 59th overall meeting. No surprises here as Club Pumas UNAM are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 20 occasions so far; Atlas have grabbed a triumph 12 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 5, 2021, when the Cougars snatched a tight 1-0 win, away in Guadalajara in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 6 game between Atlas and Pumas UNAM will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Atlas and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 6 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.