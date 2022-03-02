Atletico de San Luis play Chivas for the Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atletico de San Luis are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez on March 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home has only think about winning more games. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atletico de San Luis broke a recent losing streak with a 2-0 victory on the road against Monterrey, but the team continues with a negative record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, only two wins and five losses.

Chivas lost a recent game to add another negative result to their losing streak of three consecutive weeks against UANL, Leon and Puebla. In the last three games Chivas defense allowed an average of 2.66 goals.

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Storylines

Atletico de San Luis finally won their second game of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, this time against Monterrey on the road, and the team's other victory in the second phase of the tournament came against America 3-2 on the road. This game against Chivas will be the third home game for Atletico in 2022, the previous three games were losses against Pachuca, Juarez and Toluca.

Chivas started the second phase with a record of two wins, a draw and a loss, but from February 12 the team entered an endless losing streak, three weeks without winning a game. Chivas' defense is a disaster, eight goals allowed in the last three games for an average of 2.66 goals per game. Last season during the 2021 Apertura, Chivas lost a game against Atletico 1-2 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Atletico de San Luis are underdogs at home with 2.55 odds, they won a recent game and the visitors are struggling. Chivas are also underdogs at 2.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals.



BetMGM Atletico de San Luis 2.55 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Chivas 2.70

* Odds via BetMGM.