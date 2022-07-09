Chivas play Atletico San Luis for the Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Atletico San Luis in Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON on July 9, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The visitors lost their first game and the home team draw theirs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Chivas drew their first game of the new season against FC Juarez in what was supposed to be a relatively easy game for them. Last season they played in the playoffs but the furthest the team got was to the quarter-finals.

Atletico San Luis could do nothing to stop Club Leon during their first game of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, but worst of all, that loss came at home, a bad sign for the team fanbase.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines

Chivas did not show anything interesting against FC Juarez during their first game of the season, the game ended in a 0-0 draw where the first yellow card of the game went to Chivas (Zaldivar), the team was messy but with more Shots on Target than their rivals 5-14.

Atletico San Luis lost at home in their first game of the season, the loss against Club Leon 1-2 was difficult for them to assimilate as the team never did anything to stop Club Leon during offensive attacks and their goal was actually an own goal by Castillo of Club Leon.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Atletico San Luis in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Telemundo. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are favorites at home to win this game with 1.90 odds that will pay $190 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Atletico San Luis are underdogs with 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Chivas 1.90.

BetMGM Chivas 1.90 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Atletico San Luis 4.20

* Odds via BetMGM.