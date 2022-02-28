Atletico de San Luis take on Chivas at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atletico de San Luis and Chivas meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. The home team wants to win another game to build their first winning streak.

The home team, Atletico de San Luis, ended a losing streak of two consecutive losses with a recent victory against Monterrey 2-0 on the road. The last home game for Atletico was a 0-1 loss against Toluca.

Chivas have not won a game since February 9 in the second phase of the Liga MX, that last victory was against FC Juarez 3-1 on the road in what was Chivas' first winning streak in the tournament.

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Date

Atletico de San Luis and Chivas play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Wednesday, March 2 at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí. The visitors are clearly desperate for a win but the home team has a losing record with a recent win that doesn't mean much.

Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Atletico de San Luis and Chivas at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez in San Luis Potosí on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

