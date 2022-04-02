Atletico Madrid and Alaves will clash off today at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 La Liga in the US today

Atletico Madrid and Alaves will face at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 La Liga season today, April 2, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 24th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far; Deportivo Alaves have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, when the Babazorros surprised Atleti at home at the Estadio Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Atletico Madrid have emerged victorious in all of them (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Alaves have been in disappointing form, losing three games in the previous five league matches. In addition, they have also managed to draw twice (LDDLL).

The Colchoneros currently sit in fourth place in La Liga with 54 points in 29 matches so far. On the other hand, Alaves are placed 15 positions below them, in 19th place of the La Liga table with 22 points won in 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 31, 1933, when the Madrid squad won narrowly 2-1 away in Madrid. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Alaves in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 30 game between Atletico Madrid and Alaves, to be played today, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -286 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Alaves have a whopping +850 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 30, while a tie would result in a +360 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with La Liga at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Atletico Madrid -286 Tie +350 Alaves +850

* Odds by PointsBet