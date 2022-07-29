Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester United of England will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 45, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Atletico Madrid of La Liga have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on two occasions so far; Premier League side Manchester United have not celebrated a victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on March 15, 2022, when the Spanish side got away with a plain 1-0 away win in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Australia: 9:45 PM (AEST)
Botswana: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 12:45 PM
Canada: 7:45 AM (ET)
Ethiopia: 2:45 PM
Germany: 1:45 PM
Ghana: 11:45 AM
Ireland: 12:45 PM
Spain: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 2:45 PM
Mexico: 6:45 AM
Nigeria: 12:45 PM
Portugal: 12:45 PM
Russia: 2:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 1:45 PM
South Africa: 1:45 PM
Sudan: 1:45 PM
UK: 12:45 PM
US: 7:45 AM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 1:45 PM
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Ghana: StarTimes App
Ireland: MUTV Online, MUTV
Spain: DAZN, La Liga Sports TV
Kenya: StarTimes App
Nigeria: StarTimes App
Rwanda: StarTimes App
South Africa: StarTimes App
UK: MUTV, MUTV Online