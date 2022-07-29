Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will clash off on Saturday at Ulleval Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Atletico Madrid of Spain and Manchester United of England will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 45, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Atletico Madrid of La Liga have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on two occasions so far; Premier League side Manchester United have not celebrated a victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 15, 2022, when the Spanish side got away with a plain 1-0 away win in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:45 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 12:45 PM

Canada: 7:45 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 2:45 PM

Germany: 1:45 PM

Ghana: 11:45 AM

Ireland: 12:45 PM

Spain: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 2:45 PM

Mexico: 6:45 AM

Nigeria: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 12:45 PM

Russia: 2:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 1:45 PM

South Africa: 1:45 PM

Sudan: 1:45 PM

UK: 12:45 PM

US: 7:45 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 1:45 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Ghana: StarTimes App

Ireland: MUTV Online, MUTV

Spain: DAZN, La Liga Sports TV

Kenya: StarTimes App

Nigeria: StarTimes App

Rwanda: StarTimes App

South Africa: StarTimes App

UK: MUTV, MUTV Online