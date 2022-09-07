Atletico Madrid take on Porto at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Atletico Madrid vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Atletico Madrid and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Another opportunity for the Spanish team to try to win the Champions League again. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Atletico Madrid with their boring defensive game went far last season, they won in the round of 16 against Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate and then they were eliminated by Manchester City 1-0 on aggregate.

Porto must not only share Group B with Atletico Madrid but also with two other German teams such as Bayern Leverkusen and Club Brugge. The big favorite of the group is the Spanish team.

Atletico Madrid vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid and Porto play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8<

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Taiwan: ELTA Sports 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 7

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now