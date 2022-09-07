Atletico Madrid and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Another opportunity for the Spanish team to try to win the Champions League again. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).
Atletico Madrid with their boring defensive game went far last season, they won in the round of 16 against Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate and then they were eliminated by Manchester City 1-0 on aggregate.
Porto must not only share Group B with Atletico Madrid but also with two other German teams such as Bayern Leverkusen and Club Brugge. The big favorite of the group is the Spanish team.
Atletico Madrid vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid and Porto play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 8
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8<
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 8
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Atletico Madrid vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO Max
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Taiwan: ELTA Sports 1
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 7
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now