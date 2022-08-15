Pumas UNAM will visit Atletico San Luis for Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game in the United States.

Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will face each other at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Two teams face each other whose performance so far has been quite similar. The numbers of both so far have been very even. Both have 8 points with which they would be out of the qualifying zone for the round of 16 for the time being because they have the same points, but fewer goals than the last qualified, Atlas.

But the similarities do not end there. Both have the same goal difference of -2, and almost the same amount of goals for and against (Pumas UNAM 7-9, and Atletico San Luis 6-8). Clearly this is an ideal game for some of them to break parity and enter the qualification zone at the round of 16.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Date

This game for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Thursday, August 18 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM

This Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the US on ViX+. However, in Mexico it can be seen in: Star + and ESPN Mexico.

