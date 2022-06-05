Belgium will host Poland for Matchday 2 of Group A4 of this UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Belgium vs Poland: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Poland will visit Belgium in what will be their second game in this UEFA Nations League A4 group. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The visitors' first game left deep concern. With just a few months to go until the start of the World Cup, a team like this one from Belgium that was supposed to be one of the main candidates fell 4-1 to the Netherlands. That game revealed shortcomings in the Belgian team that must undoubtedly be corrected as soon as possible.

In the case of Poland, they debuted with a very difficult victory against Wales. Although they were able to reverse what was initially a 1-0 Welsh victory and win the game 2-1, the Poles also showed flaws in their game. There is not much left for the start of Qatar 2022, so these games should serve to improve the level.

Belgium vs Poland: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Belgium and Poland that will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, will be played on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Belgium vs Poland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Belgium vs Poland

Belgium and Poland will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in on DAZN in Canada, and in the United States on: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.

