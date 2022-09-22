Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will clash at the Bilino Polje in Zenica on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes so far, as all of the three duels so far between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro have ended in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in Montenegro in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
France: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM
Montenegro: 10:45 PM
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Portugal: Match Player
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
UK: BoxNation
US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1
Montenegro: Arena Sport 2