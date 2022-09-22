Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will face each other on Friday at Bilino Polje on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League B Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro will clash at the Bilino Polje in Zenica on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League B Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes so far, as all of the three duels so far between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in Montenegro in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM

Montenegro: 10:45 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Portugal: Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

UK: BoxNation

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1

Montenegro: Arena Sport 2