Brazil will come against Chile at the Maracanа Stadium in Rio de Janeiro today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 75th overall meeting. No surprises here as Brazil are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 53 occasions so far; Chile have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the Seleção snatched a tight 1-0 away win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Chile. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.
Brazil vs Chile: Time of the game
- Argentina: 8:30 PM
- Brazil: 8:30 PM
- United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)
- Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)
- Mexico: 5:30 PM
- UK: 11:30 PM
- Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25
- France: 12:30 AM, March 25
- Portugal: 11:30 PM
- Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25
- Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25
Brazil vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
- Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
- Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com
- United States: Fubo TV (Free Trial)
- Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
- Chile: TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD
- UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
- France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
- Italy: Mola TV
- Spain: #Vamos