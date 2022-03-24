Brazil and Chile will clash off today at Maracanа Stadium for Matchday 17 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Brazil will come against Chile at the Maracanа Stadium in Rio de Janeiro today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 75th overall meeting. No surprises here as Brazil are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 53 occasions so far; Chile have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the Seleção snatched a tight 1-0 away win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Chile. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Brazil vs Chile: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Brazil: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)

7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT) Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)

4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT) Mexico: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM UK: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 France: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Portugal: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25

Brazil vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online