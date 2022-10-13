Brentford will host Brighton and Hove for Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brentford will receive Brighton in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The Brighton and Hove team is experiencing an idyllic moment at the start of the 2022/2023 season. Despite their defeat in the previous Matchday against Tottenham by 1-0, the "Seagulls" have been having very good performances, obtaining 14 points (despite having 2 fewer games) which at the moment allows them to qualify for the Conference League.

They have the chance to continue scoring against a team from Brentford that has been very inconsistent so far this season. It had some really great games (the best of which was 4-0 against Manchester United) and some really bad ones, for example the previous Matchday's 5-1 loss to Newcastle. So it's hard to tell which version of Brentoford will be the one to see in this Matchday 11.

Brentford vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time

Brentford will play against Brighton for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Friday, October 14 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, west of London, England.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 15)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 15)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 15)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 15)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 15)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 15)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, ESPN4

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Sling TV, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

