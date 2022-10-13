Brentford will receive Brighton in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The Brighton and Hove team is experiencing an idyllic moment at the start of the 2022/2023 season. Despite their defeat in the previous Matchday against Tottenham by 1-0, the "Seagulls" have been having very good performances, obtaining 14 points (despite having 2 fewer games) which at the moment allows them to qualify for the Conference League.
They have the chance to continue scoring against a team from Brentford that has been very inconsistent so far this season. It had some really great games (the best of which was 4-0 against Manchester United) and some really bad ones, for example the previous Matchday's 5-1 loss to Newcastle. So it's hard to tell which version of Brentoford will be the one to see in this Matchday 11.
Brentford vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time
Brentford will play against Brighton for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Friday, October 14 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, west of London, England.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 15)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 15)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 15)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 15)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 15)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 15)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 15)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 15)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 15)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Brentford vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: OptusSport
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, ESPN4
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Sling TV, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network