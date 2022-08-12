Manchester United will visit Brentford for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The start of the 2022/2023 Premier League season for Manchester United was not a good one. As locals they lost to Brighton and Hove 2-1 with 2 goals from Grob, and as if that were not enough, the goal for the “Reds devils” was not scored by one of their players, but rather against Alexis MacAllister.

Manchester United will seek to cut this bad streak that already comes from last season, where there were much more problems between the players and reproaches from the fans, especially towards Harry Maguire. Brentford got off to a slightly better start, drawing 2-2 at Leicester City. Of course, after being saved last year, the “Bees” are looking for more ambitious goals this year.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Brentford will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 13 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 14)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 12:30 AM

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Eswatini: 6:30 PM

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (14 August)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Guyana: 12:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Lesotho: 6:30 PM

Liberia: 4:30 PM

Malawi: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Malta: 6:30 PM

Mauritius: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Namibia: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (14 August)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (14 August)

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (14 August)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Sudan: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

Brentford vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

