Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio de Balaidos in the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch Matchday 30 of La Liga 2021-22

Celta de Vigo will come up against Real Madrid at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo on the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 112th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 65 occasions so far; RC Celta de Vigo have grabbed a triumph 29 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, when the Whites cruised past the Sky Blues with a final result of 5-2 at home at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 30 game between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid on the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.