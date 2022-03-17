The renowned British outlet FourFourTwo set up a Top 10 ranking with the best goalkeepers on the planet in which Thibaut Courtois was not included. Here, check out what the Real Madrid star had to say about it.

Carlo Ancelotti's return to the Santiago Bernabeu has certainly paid off for Real Madrid so far. The Merengue are not only in control of the La Liga standings but they're also on pace to fight for the UEFA Champions League title.

Los Blancos remain alive in Europe following an epic comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain at home in a night that will go down in the history books. Karim Benzema may have taken all the spotlight that day but Thibaut Courtois also deserves a lot of credit.

The Belgian goalkeeper made a number of crucial saves in the series, including a spot-kick to Lionel Messi in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. However, the British magazine FourFourTwo didn't include him in their ranking of the world's top 10 goalkeepers.

Thibaut Courtois reacts to snub from Top 10 goalkeepers list

"They portray themselves. That people then have to vote in awards and it's clear they have no idea," Courtois said in an interview on the YouTube channel Miguel Serrano TV, as quoted by Marca in Spanish. "There are the games I've played this season. That's the problem: I believe that players and coaches should vote for awards. Let people who have an idea to debate, especially with goalkeepers. Let Schmeichel, Van der Saar, Casillas debate. It would be better."

Carlo Ancelotti has also taken a huge shot at the magazine for snubbing his goalkeeper. "FourFourTwo didn’t mention Courtois as top 10 GK? (Laughs) That’s nonsense, he’s the best in the world. You have to give up your journalism or coaching license if you think that," Ancelotti said, per theMadridZone.

FourFourTwo's ranking of the world's Top 10 goalkeepers

1. Edouard Medy (Chelsea)

2. David De Gea (Manchester United)

3. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

4. Ederson (Manchester City)

5. Alisson (Liverpool)

6. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

7. Jose Sa (Wolves)

8. Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

9. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

10. Oblak (Atletico Madrid)