Celtic will receive Real Madrid for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase.

Real Madrid will visit Celtic for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Champions League begins for one of the main candidates to win it and also the last champions. Real Madrid will play Matchday 1 of this tournament that has them as defending champions, of course seeking to repeat what was done in the 2021/2022 edition. They have a good team, so they are definitely favourites.

Their rivals will be a historic team from the UEFA Champions League, champions of the competition several decades ago. Celtic seek to return to be among the best European teams, for which of course it is necessary to show a high level in this competition. They have a very difficult rival in their first game, but they play at home so they will do everything possible to stop the complicated Real Madrid.

Celtic vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Celtic will play against Real Madrid for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Australia: 5 AM (September 7)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Celtic vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: City Sports

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 1 Thailand

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: DAZN2 , DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ireland: RTE 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, RTE Player, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN4 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1 , SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+ , Movistar Champions League

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 2

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX, VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

