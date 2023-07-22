Chelsea and Brighton meet in the Club Friendly. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The home team only thinks about the future, they want to do everything better than last season. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Brighton online free in the US on Fubo]
Chelsea had a bad season last year, they finished in the 12th spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League, but their consolation was reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Brighton closed last season with good stats, 6th spot in the Premier League, FA Cup Semi-finals and the best part was that they pocketed £179m with last season’s transfer moves.
Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and Brighton play for the Club Friendly on Saturday, July 22 at Stamford Bridge in London.
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 PM
France: 1:00 AM July 23
Portugal: 12:00 AM July 23
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Morocco: 12:00 AM July 23
South Africa: 1:00 AM July 23
Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM July 23
Italy: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 AM July 23
United Arab Emirates: 3:00 AM July 23
United States: 7:00 PM
Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Showcase
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Peacock
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN, ESPN+