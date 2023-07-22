Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Club Friendly in your country

Chelsea and Brighton meet in the Club Friendly. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The home team only thinks about the future, they want to do everything better than last season. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Chelsea had a bad season last year, they finished in the 12th spot of the 2022-2023 Premier League, but their consolation was reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Brighton closed last season with good stats, 6th spot in the Premier League, FA Cup Semi-finals and the best part was that they pocketed £179m with last season’s transfer moves.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and Brighton play for the Club Friendly on Saturday, July 22 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

France: 1:00 AM July 23

Portugal: 12:00 AM July 23

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 12:00 AM July 23

South Africa: 1:00 AM July 23

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM July 23

Italy: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM July 23

United Arab Emirates: 3:00 AM July 23

United States: 7:00 PM

Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Showcase

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN, ESPN+