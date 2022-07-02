Chivas play Juarez for the Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Juarez in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON on July 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). A new season is a new opportunity to win the title. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Chivas had a relatively good previous season with a 12-12-10 overall record, but it was only in the second phase of Liga MX, 2022 Clausura, that Chivas managed to make it to the playoffs.

Juarez want this season to be better than the last three where they did not do anything important and the 2021-2022 season was no exception, only during the 2021 Apertura they were not in the last spot of the standings.

Chivas vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Chivas vs Juarez: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Chivas vs Juarez: Storylines

Chivas played in the playoffs of both stages of the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, in the 2021 Apertura they lost to Puebla on penalty kicks and in the 2022 Clausura stage Chivas won in the reclassification and lost in the quarter-finals against the defending champions Atlas 3-2 on aggregate.

FC Juarez don't know what it's like to win a title in Liga MX but they won a title during the 2015 Liga de Ascenso MX (second tier), but in the first division the best they got was the 13th spot in the 2020 Apertura season, no counting the 8th spot of Clausura 2020 that was canceled due to Covid-19.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Juarez in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Chivas vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are favorites to win this game with 1.63 odds that will pay $163 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better previous recor than the visitors. Juarez are underdogs with 5.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Chivas 1.63 odds.

BetMGM Chivas 1.63 Draw / Totals 3.50 / 2.5 Juarez 5.50

