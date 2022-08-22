Monterrey will visit Chivas at the Omnilife Stadium for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Chivas Guadalajara will receive Monterrey for the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

After 8 games, finally Chivas Guadalajara managed to return to victory. It was 4-0 against Necaxa, which left them with 9 points, only 2 below Mazatlan, the last ones entering the Requalification. Now that they have finally won again, they want to keep improving and look for a place among the teams that will fight for the championship.

Monterrey come from a goalless draw in the derby against Tigres UANL, despite that they managed to reach the top of the standings with 21 points (but better goal difference), because Toluca lost to Aletico San Luis 1-0. Of course, the Rayados will now look for a victory that will allow them to stay on top.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Omnilife Stadium, Jalisco, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV and Peacock

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Chivas vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The stats between these two teams are pretty even. In total, both teams played 47 games against each other, in which Chivas Guadalajara have become dominant with 20 wins, while Monterrey were winners on 17 occasions. Also, there were 10 draws.

The last time they played one against each other was on April 14, 2022 for Matchday 12 of this year's Liga MX Clausura Tournament. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for Monterrey with goals from Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas and Arturo Gonzalez; while for Chivas Guadalajara, Angel Zaldivar scored.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Monterrey in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, August 23 at the Omnilife Stadium for the Matchday 16 of Liga MX between Chivas and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chivas are the favorite with 2.55 odds, while Monterrey have 2.80. A tie would finish in a 3.00 payout.

BetMGM Chivas 2.55 Tie 3.00 Monterrey 2.80

*Odds via BetMGM