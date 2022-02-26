Chivas play Puebla for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Puebla in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON on February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team needs a victory to get out of a bad streak. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Chivas are suffering with a losing streak of two consecutive games, their most recent loss was against Leon 1-2 on the road. The team has more losses than wins in just seven weeks of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Puebla are big favorites thanks to the fact that the team is maintaining an almost perfect winning streak with four wins and two draws. The most recent game for them was a 1-0 win against Monterrey at home.

Chivas vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Chivas vs Puebla: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chivas vs Puebla: Storylines

Chivas' first victory in the 2022 Clausura Tournament came against Mazatlan 3-0 in what was a good sign for the team for the second phase of the local league. The record was good in the first four games of the tournament with two wins, one draw and one loss, but recently the team fell into a losing streak of two consecutive weeks against Tigres UANL 1-3 and another recent one against Club Leon 1-2. Chivas have not won a game since February 9, 2022, on that occasion they won against FC Juarez 3-1 on the road.

Puebla do not know what it is to lose in the second phase of the tournament, they are in good shape with four wins and two draws against America and Atlas. In the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Puebla played in the playoffs but lost in the quarterfinals against Leon in two legs. The last time Puebla won on the road was against Queretaro 2-0 on February 6.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Puebla in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chivas vs Puebla: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are underdogs with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are favorites at home but the visitors are strong early in the season. Puebla are underdogs at 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX goal is: OVER 2.5.

* Odds via BetMGM.