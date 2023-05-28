Chivas vs Tigres: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament in your country

Chivas and Tigres meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. This will be an intense game from the first minute. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Chivas vs Tigres online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas did everything right when they eliminated a big favorite like Club America, but during the first game against Tigres UANL the fans were expecting more offensive power and that game ended 0-0.

Tigres UANL are big favorites but they couldn’t score at home, although they still have this last chance to win the title.

Chivas vs Tigres: Kick-Off Time

Chivas and Tigres play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 28 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan.

Argentina: 10:35 PM

Mexico: 7:35 PM

United States: 9:35 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Tigres: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

International: YouTube

Mexico: TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Afizzionados, VIX+, Chivas TV, TUDN En Vivo

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW